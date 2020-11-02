 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boy, 13, arrested for armed robbery after threatening man with rock for $1, Madison police say
alert

Boy, 13, arrested for armed robbery after threatening man with rock for $1, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A 13-year-old Madison boy was arrested for armed robbery after threatening a 35-year-old man with a large rock while the man was walking Sunday morning on the Far East Side, Madison police reported.

The boy also is accused of throwing rocks at the man and striking him once in the arm in the incident about 10:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of MacArthur Road, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The man said the teen wanted his money and he gave him all he had, which was $1, DeSpain said.

Area residents saw the crime and intervened while police were called, and the teen was located and taken to Dane County’s juvenile jail, DeSpain said.

Wisconsin DOC confirms COVID-19 deaths among prison inmates tops recent notable crime-related news

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics