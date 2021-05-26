 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Both drivers die due to crash of semis on I-90 in Monroe County, State Patrol reports
alert

Both drivers die due to crash of semis on I-90 in Monroe County, State Patrol reports

State Patrol squad car, generic file photo

Both drivers died due to a crash of two semi-trailer trucks on Interstate 90 in Monroe County on Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

Shortly after 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, the State Patrol took a report of a semi that crashed into another semi, causing one to roll over, on eastbound I-90 at mile marker 46.6 near Oakdale, the State Patrol said in a report.

In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

The 57-year-old man from Princeton, Illinois who was driving a red 2020 Kenworth semi was found dead by arriving troopers, while the 39-year-old man from Bradley, Illinois who was driving a blue Kenworth semi was found trapped in the cab with life-threatening injuries, the State Patrol said.

After being extricated, the Bradley, Illinois man was flown by medical helicopter to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse and later pronounced dead there, the State Patrol said.

Names were withheld pending notification of family.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, the State Patrol said.

No further details were released.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics