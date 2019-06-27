A Boscobel man was arrested Wednesday for alleged possession of methamphetamine and marijuana and maintaining a drug house.
Mathew McCracken, 34, was tentatively charged with possession of the two drugs as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and on two outstanding felony warrants, the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force said in a news release.
The task force executed a search warrant at 206 Dwight St. in Boscobel, resulting in McCracken's arrest.
"Inside the residence officers located methamphetamine, methamphetamine paraphernalia, marijuana and other items related to the distribution of methamphetamine," said Chief Deputy Jack Johnson.
Boscobel is in Grant County so charges will be coming from the Grant County District Attorney's Office.
According to online court records, McCracken pleaded not guilty in Iowa County in December to a variety of drug charges, but he didn't show in court June 4, resulting in a bench warrant issued June 5 for his arrest.