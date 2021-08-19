 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boscobel 18-year-old dies in milk truck crash, Grant County authorities say
alert

Boscobel 18-year-old dies in milk truck crash, Grant County authorities say

Police squad car lights RWB, generic file photo

An 18-year-old from Boscobel died after crashing into a milk truck on Highway T in Blue River on Tuesday, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman reported.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Dreckman said the fatal crash occurred as a Triple B Milk Transport semi truck was backing out of a farm driveway on the highway. Boscobel resident Travis A. Denner was driving northbound on the road, crashed into the semi after turning a corner and became stuck under the vehicle.

Dylan Fruit, 27, of Hillpoint, was operating the semi. 

Sheriff Dreckman said first responders freed Denner from his vehicle but the 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the second fatal crash in Grant County this year.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the crash. Responding agencies included Blue River EMS, UW Med Flight, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics