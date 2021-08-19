Boscobel 18-year-old dies in milk truck crash, Grant County authorities say

An 18-year-old from Boscobel died after crashing into a milk truck on Highway T in Blue River on Tuesday, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman reported.
Dreckman said the fatal crash occurred as a Triple B Milk Transport semi truck was backing out of a farm driveway on the highway. Boscobel resident Travis A. Denner was driving northbound on the road, crashed into the semi after turning a corner and became stuck under the vehicle.
Dylan Fruit, 27, of Hillpoint, was operating the semi.
Sheriff Dreckman said first responders freed Denner from his vehicle but the 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is the second fatal crash in Grant County this year.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the crash. Responding agencies included Blue River EMS, UW Med Flight, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
The three people killed on Interstate 94 near Johnson Creek on Wednesday were struck by another vehicle after getting out of their vehicles following a crash, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported.