Boost Mobile employee and family work together to foil alleged thief's plan, police say

A victim, her family and a Boost Mobile employee worked together to take down an alleged thief on Sunday.
The victim’s phone and debit card were stolen early Sunday morning at Danny’s Pub in Downtown Madison. She learned that her debit card was used, successfully, at Captiol Centre Market on North Broom Street, where the suspect’s image was captured by video surveillance, Madison Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The victim enabled GPS tracking on her phone and by Sunday afternoon, she located it in the Eken Park neighborhood. She and her mother visited a Boost Mobile store in that area and told the clerk about the situation, provided a description of the stolen phone and asked the clerk to contact them if someone tried to sell it through the store.
“It was the beginning of a successful dragnet,” DeSpain said.
The suspect arrived with the phone and gave it to the clerk to inspect, who then used the phone to text the victim’s mother. The clerk then stalled the suspect, which gave the victim and her mother time to arrive.
The Boost Mobile employee called 911 once the two parties confronted each other and began yelling at one another.
The suspect told the victim and her mother they were crazy, that he had done nothing wrong, and tried to leave. The mother stepped in front of the door and locked it. The suspect then struck her with an open hand, pushed her down and tried to leave again but the mother’s younger daughter, who witnessed the melee from her car seat, ran toward the door and pushed it shut from the outside.
A couple of passersby intervened and worked with the group to keep the suspect inside the store until officers arrived.
Eric A. Eisenhauer, 51, Madison, said he found the phone in the street. He was arrested on tentative charges of battery, disorderly conduct, receiving stolen property, misappropriation of personal identifying materials and felony bail jumping.