Boost Mobile employee and family work together to foil alleged thief's plan, police say

A victim, her family and a Boost Mobile employee worked together to take down an alleged thief on Sunday.

The victim’s phone and debit card were stolen early Sunday morning at Danny’s Pub in Downtown Madison. She learned that her debit card was used, successfully, at Captiol Centre Market on North Broom Street, where the suspect’s image was captured by video surveillance, Madison Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The victim enabled GPS tracking on her phone and by Sunday afternoon, she located it in the Eken Park neighborhood. She and her mother visited a Boost Mobile store in that area and told the clerk about the situation, provided a description of the stolen phone and asked the clerk to contact them if someone tried to sell it through the store.

“It was the beginning of a successful dragnet,” DeSpain said.

The suspect arrived with the phone and gave it to the clerk to inspect, who then used the phone to text the victim’s mother. The clerk then stalled the suspect, which gave the victim and her mother time to arrive.

The Boost Mobile employee called 911 once the two parties confronted each other and began yelling at one another.