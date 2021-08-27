Bomb threat suspect arrested in Belleville

A Belleville man was arrested after making bomb threats and threatening police officers Thursday night, Belleville police reported.
Jimmy Hudson, 47, of Belleville, is in custody after an evacuation and failed negotiations with authorities at the 600 block of Village Drive in Belleville, Police Chief William Eichelkraut said in a statement.
After police responded to the residence shortly after 11 p.m. for a disturbance complaint, Hudson barricaded himself inside with an injured woman and threatened to shoot police officers, telling them he had bombs at the doorway that would explode if law enforcement tried to enter, Eichelkraut said.
Authorities evacuated neighbors and failed to coax Hudson out of the apartment. The Dane County Sheriff's Office Tactical Response Team responded to the scene at 3:20 a.m. and took Hudson into custody, Eichelkraut said. Police provided no further details on Hudson's arrest.
Initial complaints reported an intoxicated man who was locked out of his residence and broke an exterior light in a nearby apartment. Hudson reportedly continued banging and yelling after he got back into his unit.
Authorities booked Hudson at the Dane County Jail for a bomb scare, threats to law enforcement, noncompliance with an arrest, property damage and disorderly conduct. The injured woman was taken to a local hospital by Belleville EMS.