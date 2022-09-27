Bold thief steals cigarettes from Knoche’s while shop is open

A bold thief stole cigarettes from Knoche’s Old Fashioned Butcher Shop on Monday morning.

Stephanie Knoche, 57, who has owned the shop at 5372 Old Middleton Road with her husband for 25 years, posted the accompanying pictures of the shoplifter on Facebook on Monday.

She said the shoplifter made two trips into the store about 7:45 a.m., before leaving in a blue minivan with another person. A neighbor reported the license plate was AHL 4842.

Madison police are attempting to identify the thief, officer spokesperson Hunter Lisko told the State Journal.

The officer's report is awaiting review by a lieutenant, Lisko said.

Steve and Stephanie Knoche put their shop up for sale earlier this month.