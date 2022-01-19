Body of homicide victim found in woman's car shortly after Dane County deputies arrested her

Detectives found the body of a homicide victim inside a car Monday shortly after Dane County deputies arrested the woman who had been driving it, authorities said.
The body was found near a Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Cambridge, but Milwaukee police said the man was shot and killed in Milwaukee earlier Monday around 2:20 a.m. in the 200 block of West Fairmount Avenue. Milwaukee police are leading the homicide investigation.
The victim was a 34-year-old man from Kaukana, Milwaukee police said. No further information on his identity was released.
Angelina Ruesch, 28, of Hartland, was taken into custody during a struggle with police before the man's body was found, Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement. Milwaukee police said she was arrested "in connection" to the homicide, but it's unclear what role she may have played.
Milwaukee police are seeking "additional known suspects" in the fatal shooting.
Schaffer said Ruesch had been asking people for money and a ride at a BP gas station at 281 West Main St. in Cambridge around 7:40 p.m. on Monday — more than 17 hours after Milwaukee police believe the homicide occurred.
Deputies found Ruesch nearby at 277 West Main St. She displayed a gun and refused to listen to law enforcement, Schaffer said. Deputies tried to use a Taser on her, but it was not effective. They eventually disarmed her and arrested her.
After that, detectives searched the car that Ruesch had been traveling, which was found abandoned near the Piggly Wiggly on Jefferson Street. Detectives found the man's body concealed inside, Schaffer said.
Ruesch was taken to the Dane County Jail on a probation hold, Schaffer said. She has also been tentatively charged with recklessly endangering safety, resisting arrest while armed, disorderly conduct while armed and carrying a concealed weapon.
Any charges related to the homicide will be filed in Milwaukee County, Schaffer said.