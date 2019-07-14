The body of the 53-year-old father who went missing after trying to rescue his children from the Wisconsin River was found Sunday morning, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.
The Sauk County Coroner's Office ruled the death an accidental drowning, and no foul play is suspected, the sheriff's office reported.
The man had gone missing near the Prairie du Sac Dam Saturday morning after swimming out into the river with his wife to rescue their three children who were wearing life jackets but were floating too far away. The mother and three children were able to make it to shore, but the father did not.
Boaters reported finding a body in the river about 10 miles downstream of the dam between Mazomanie and Arena around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office reported. First responders searched the area and found the father's body.
The identity of the man has not yet been released because officials are notifying the family.
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of the struggling family shortly after 9 a.m. Emergency responders were still searching for the father Saturday afternoon.
Chief Deputy Jeffrey Spencer said that area of the river is “very dangerous" because of the rushing water from the dam and undercurrents of the water. Current conditions are not unusual for this time of year, he added.
The Sauk County Dive/Rescue Team, the state Department of Natural Resources, the Sauk County City Fire Department, Prairie Du Sac Fire Department, Sauk Prairie Emergency Medical Services and the Sauk Prairie Police Department all helped with the initial search.
Alliant Energy also assisted by controlling the water flow below the dam to make the search easier.
The Iowa County Sheriff's Department, Arena Police Department and Arena Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services all assisted on the scene where the body was found.