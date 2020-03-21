You are the owner of this article.
Body left along North Side road was woman who apparently died of drug overdose, police say
Body left along North Side road was woman who apparently died of drug overdose, police say

Madison police
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A body discovered on the North Side in early March has been identified as a 34-year-old Madison woman who appears to have died from a drug overdose and was left by the side of the road, police said.

A passerby found the woman’s body near the side of Woodward Drive around 6:30 a.m. March 3, Madison police said.

Police said at the time “there were no visible signs of trauma” and that it would “be up to the medical examiner to determine the cause and manner of the death.”

On Friday, police said that a small, silver SUV with a possibly damaged rear window was in the area around the time the woman was found.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or the death investigation is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

