Body found on bike path in Fitchburg, police say

Fitchburg Police squad car

Officers responded to reports of a subject found on the bike path area adjacent to Fitchrona Road and one-tenth of a mile north of Nesbitt Road at around 12:47 p.m.

 FITCHBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT

A body was found on a Fitchburg bike path Wednesday afternoon, Fitchburg police said. 

Officers arrived at the bike path area adjacent to Fitchrona Road and one-tenth of a mile north of Nesbitt Road shortly after 12:47 p.m. for a report of a person found, Deputy Chief Matthew Laha said.

The subject appeared to have died on the bike path. 

Laha said the death does not seem suspicious after an initial investigation, and there is no concern for the public's safety.

