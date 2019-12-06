A body discovered late last month in a wooded area in Adams County has been identified as 24-year-old Annastasia Evans, of Dane County, who was last seen May 4.
Evans' body was found by a hunter Nov. 26, but officials did not comment further at the time.
In October, local authorities renewed their call for the public's help in finding Evans, urging hunters and rural landowners to keep an eye out for anything suspicious.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Evans, who was last seen traveling in a cream-colored full-size sedan, was not necessarily traveling alone. Authorities did not say if foul play was suspected.
Sheriff's offices in Adams, Dane and Sauk counties are working with the state Division of Criminal Investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding Evans' death.
