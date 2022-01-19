Body found in woman's car shortly after Dane County deputies arrested her

Detectives found a body inside a car Monday shortly after Dane County deputies arrested the woman who had been driving it, the Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities believe the person died at a different location before being left in the car. Police found the body near the Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Jefferson Street in Cambridge, Dane County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement. Milwaukee Police are investigating the death.
Schaffer did not say whether the death is being investigated as a homicide. No information was released on the identity of the person who died.
Angelina Ruesch, 28, of Hartland, was arrested shortly before the body was found on Monday. Ruesch had been asking people for money and a ride at a BP gas station at 281 West Main St. in Cambridge around 7:40 p.m., Schaffer said.
Deputies found Ruesch nearby at 277 West Main St. She displayed a gun and refused to listen to law enforcement, Schaffer said. Deputies tried to use a Taser on her, but it was not effective. They eventually disarmed her and arrested her.
After that, detectives searched the car that Ruesch had been traveling in and found a body concealed inside, Schaffer said. Evidence suggests the person died somewhere else.
Ruesch was taken to the Dane County Jail on a probation hold, Schaffer said. She has also been tentatively charged with recklessly endangering safety, resisting arrest while armed, disorderly conduct while armed and carrying a concealed weapon.
It's unclear what connection Ruesch may have with the death. Any charges related to the death will be filed in Milwaukee County, Schaffer said.