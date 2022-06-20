 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Body found in Pecatonica River, no foul play suspected, authorities say

A body was found floating in the Pecatonica River on Saturday but no foul play is suspected, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office reported.

A 911 caller at 8:22 a.m. Saturday reported the body near the Pecatonica River boat dock on West Milwaukee Street in Argyle, Sheriff Reg Gill said in a statement.

Emergency responders recovered the body of John Michael Flanagan, 80, of Argyle, from the river and investigators determined that no foul play was suspected, Gill said.

