Body found in Milwaukee River identified as UW-Milwaukee student from McFarland

A body found Monday in the Milwaukee River has been identified as an 18-year-old UW-Milwaukee student from McFarland, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said Tuesday.

The body of Sean Baek was found wedged under a pier on the west side of the river near the 1900 block of North Commerce Street just before 5 p.m., Milwaukee police said. The location is about 2 miles from the UW-Milwaukee campus.

Baek was fully clothed and had a diabetic pump on him.

Baek had been missing since the morning of Feb. 14 and was last seen running from his campus dorm around 1:24 a.m. He had reportedly taken LSD with a roommate. The medical examiner's report said there was a call for police around that time and Baek "freaked out" and left the dorm.

McFarland schools Superintendent Andrew Briddell notified district families of Baek's death in an email Tuesday night. Baek graduated from McFarland High School in 2019.

"Sean has a younger sibling and many friends who currently attend McFarland High School, and our school community feels his loss very deeply," Briddell said.

Milwaukee Police Sgt. Sheronda Grant said the investigation in ongoing.

