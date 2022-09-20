Body found in Lake Monona, authorities say

A body was discovered floating in Lake Monona Tuesday evening, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were dispatched to Lake Monona at around 5:53 p.m. on reports of a body floating in the water, according to a statement by Sgt. Jonathan Klein. He did not say where in the lake the body was found.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded and pronounced the victim dead.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the death and there is no danger to the community regarding the incident at this time, Klein said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the deceased once family has been notified.

No other information was released about the victim, including sex or approximate age.