Body found in investigation of house fire in town of Blue Mounds, authorities say

A body was found Thursday during the investigation of a fire that destroyed a town of Blue Mounds house on Wednesday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dane County deputies, Mount Horeb police, and fire departments from Mount Horeb, Verona, Belleville, Cross Plains and Blanchardville responded to a residential fire on West Erbe Road in the town of Blue Mounds, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a report.

A person driving by had called 911 to report flames coming from the home, which was fully engulfed by the fire when emergency personnel arrived, Schaffer said.

Human remains were found during the investigation on Thursday, Schaffer said.

Sheriff’s Office detectives and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are continuing to investigate the fire and more information will be provided when it is available, Schaffer said.

