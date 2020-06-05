Body cam footage from Monona arrest shows police announcing selves, trying to explain

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police body camera footage from the controversial arrest of a black man in Monona Tuesday shows a police officer waited for several minutes at the door of a home where a man had been reported as a potential burglar, and before entering announced himself as a police officer and entered only after back-up had arrived.

Police have said that responding officers did not know the man, Keonte Furdge, 23, was black until they had their guns drawn and he emerged from a back room and they saw him.

Two officers trained their handguns on him for about 20 seconds before placing him in handcuffs, which they removed a little more than a minute later after police determined Furdge had permission to be there.

As one of the officers begins to explain why they're there, Furdge interrupts to say, "I know, because I'm a black man and that lady right there, even though she waved at me."

Police had been called after a neighbor reported Furdge's presence at the Arrowhead Drive house, which had been previously left vacant after the owner died.