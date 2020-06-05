You are the owner of this article.
Body cam footage from Monona arrest shows police announcing selves, trying to explain
Body cam footage from Monona arrest shows police announcing selves, trying to explain

Body cam footage shows officers in the Monona home Keonte Furdge is staying in with permission of the owner. 

Police body camera footage from the controversial arrest of a black man in Monona Tuesday shows a police officer waited for several minutes at the door of a home where a man had been reported as a potential burglar, and before entering announced himself as a police officer and entered only after back-up had arrived.

Police have said that responding officers did not know the man, Keonte Furdge, 23, was black until they had their guns drawn and he emerged from a back room and they saw him.

Two officers trained their handguns on him for about 20 seconds before placing him in handcuffs, which they removed a little more than a minute later after police determined Furdge had permission to be there.

As one of the officers begins to explain why they're there, Furdge interrupts to say, "I know, because I'm a black man and that lady right there, even though she waved at me."

Police had been called after a neighbor reported Furdge's presence at the Arrowhead Drive house, which had been previously left vacant after the owner died.

The approximately 12-minute video ends with officers apologizing to Furdge and for the "misunderstanding" and Furdge saying "that's cool, that's cool" and "have a nice one."

Later that day, Furdge and another man staying there but not present at the time of the incident, Toren Young, filed a formal complaint with Monona police, and city officials and police have apologized and arranged for an outside investigation.

In a videotaped statement Thursday, Mayor Mary O'Connor offered a public apology to Furdge and Young.

"I have personally viewed the video of the police call and feel terrible about the distress that this incident caused the young African American man involved," O'Connor said. "What happened is the unfortunate result of a misunderstanding among some neighbors who thought the property involved was vacant when in fact the owner had given the residents his permission to live there for a few months. They had moved in several days previously."

In a statement posted to Facebook Wednesday, Young said: "I understand police have protocol and procedures they have to follow but, that doesn't mean all of their protocols and procedures are appropriate, and it's time for change. It's time for the community to stand up and speak up on how ALL members of our community can feel 'protected and served.'"

The city in a statement Wednesday said it would:

  • Have the incident investigated by an independent, outside organization and consider any recommendations from that review.
  • Review police department training methods to seek to eliminate implicit racial bias.
  • Continue training officers on use of body cameras and deescalation.
  • Review police department organizational policies and procedures on deescalation and the use of force.
  • Organize a community conversation on racial bias.

O'Connor said in her statement that regardless of the results of the investigation, "we intend to use this incident as an opportunity for reflection and to review our policies as well as foster a community conversation on racial bias in Monona."

