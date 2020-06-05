Body cam footage from Monona arrest shows police announcing selves, trying to explain

Police body camera footage from the controversial arrest of a black man in Monona Tuesday shows a police officer waited for several minutes at the door of a home where a man had been reported as a potential burglar, and before entering announced himself as a police officer and entered only after back-up had arrived.
Police have said that responding officers did not know the man, Keonte Furdge, 23, was black until they had their guns drawn and he emerged from a back room and they saw him.
Two officers trained their handguns on him for about 20 seconds before placing him in handcuffs, which they removed a little more than a minute later after police determined Furdge had permission to be there.
As one of the officers begins to explain why they're there, Furdge interrupts to say, "I know, because I'm a black man and that lady right there, even though she waved at me."
Police had been called after a neighbor reported Furdge's presence at the Arrowhead Drive house, which had been previously left vacant after the owner died.
The approximately 12-minute video ends with officers apologizing to Furdge and for the "misunderstanding" and Furdge saying "that's cool, that's cool" and "have a nice one."
Later that day, Furdge and another man staying there but not present at the time of the incident, Toren Young, filed a formal complaint with Monona police, and city officials and police have apologized and arranged for an outside investigation.
In a videotaped statement Thursday, Mayor Mary O'Connor offered a public apology to Furdge and Young.
"I have personally viewed the video of the police call and feel terrible about the distress that this incident caused the young African American man involved," O'Connor said. "What happened is the unfortunate result of a misunderstanding among some neighbors who thought the property involved was vacant when in fact the owner had given the residents his permission to live there for a few months. They had moved in several days previously."
In a statement posted to Facebook Wednesday, Young said: "I understand police have protocol and procedures they have to follow but, that doesn't mean all of their protocols and procedures are appropriate, and it's time for change. It's time for the community to stand up and speak up on how ALL members of our community can feel 'protected and served.'"
The city in a statement Wednesday said it would:
- Have the incident investigated by an independent, outside organization and consider any recommendations from that review.
- Review police department training methods to seek to eliminate implicit racial bias.
- Continue training officers on use of body cameras and deescalation.
- Review police department organizational policies and procedures on deescalation and the use of force.
- Organize a community conversation on racial bias.
O'Connor said in her statement that regardless of the results of the investigation, "we intend to use this incident as an opportunity for reflection and to review our policies as well as foster a community conversation on racial bias in Monona."
Pain and protest: Madison responds to the police killing of George Floyd
Pain and protest: Madison responds to the police killing of George Floyd
Protests erupted the past two nights in Downtown Madison to condemn the police-related death of a Minneapolis man last week. Saturday brought a peaceful protest during the day that later turned into a destructive night of vandalism, looting and conflict with police, who used tear gas and pepper spray to quell the crowd. After a day of volunteer cleanup Sunday, protesters returned to Downtown at night -- bringing more vandalism, which brought more tear gas. Here's a look at coverage of the weekend's events.
Also at the event, the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County said it would hire 75 "peace keepers" to de-escalate tension with protesters and police.
On the fifth night of demonstrations in Downtown Madison, hundreds gathered at the top of State Street to celebrate and remember unarmed black people killed by police officers.
The bill would ensure each law enforcement agency in the state has a use of force policy that meets certain requirements.
For three nights, business on and around State Street in Downtown Madison have been sitting ducks for those who have taken advantage of the up…
City Council members condemned the death of George Floyd, refused to extend a state of emergency and curfew, and moved to secure more oversight on the Madison Police Department
Following peaceful daytime protests, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway urges protesters to "stay home," and not engage in looting and other destructive behaviors.
People began looting and damaging State Street stores and other property just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.
For a second day in a row, protesters shut down John Nolen Drive in Madison as part of a demonstration against the police killing of George Fl…
Police reported there were multiple break-ins and looting at stores outside the Downtown as well.
Anti-police protests in Madison continued for a third day, with a crowd marching Downtown and shutting down John Nolen Drive. Local organizers…
Police were trying to stop looters from shattering glass at the restaurant Teddywedgers, 101 State St., and Tobacco Mart, 103 State St.
“This vandalism, all this other stuff is ridiculous,” Murphy said. “It makes no sense to me.”
Madison Downtown business owners found themselves cleaning up again Monday after protesters for a second night broke windows, looted businesse…
The driver was able to drive away and has not been apprehended, but several people took photos that have been shared with police, the center said.
A second night of tear gas and broken windows gripped Madison on the Capitol Square.
For a second night in a row, protesters clashed with police in Downtown Madison following a peaceful protest against the death of George Floyd…
Hundreds of people defied Madison's curfew Sunday night and clashed with police Downtown, bringing more vandalism and tear gas for a second ni…
Volunteers swept broken glass, scrubbed graffiti and helped city workers right toppled planters along the pedestrian mall, where Madison police said about 75 businesses were looted or damaged during the riot, in which a police squad car was torched.
A cleanup effort was underway Sunday morning on State Street where Madison police say approximately 75 businesses were damaged, looted or both.
A crowd of more than 1,000 people gathered peacefully on the state Capitol grounds in Madison on Saturday to condemn the death of George Floyd…
Madisonians took stock of damage and cleaned up Sunday after a night of destruction and looting in Downtown Madison. A peaceful protest Saturd…
There were signs early Sunday that the violence was spreading into other parts of the city.
A peaceful demonstration in Downtown Madison on Saturday to condemn the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis turned destructive later on State…
Madison's George Floyd protest Saturday went from peaceful to destructive.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.