BMO Harris Bank robbed on East Side, police say
A BMO Harris Bank on the East Side was robbed Thursday afternoon, Madison police said. 

The bank located at 1202 N. Sherman Ave. was robbed around 12:15 p.m. by a man who told staff he had a firearm. The robber fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash before police could arrive.

Police described the robber as a black male with a medium build wearing a white t-shirt and dark shorts. 

Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

