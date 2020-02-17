Blood stains link suspect to town of Blue Mounds homicide

Blood with DNA matching Nicholas Day — the man who was found dead along a highway in the town of Blue Mounds Jan. 15 — was found in the car of suspect Riley Berg, according to a criminal complaint released Monday.

Berg's vehicle was searched Thursday after the Dane County Sheriff's Office used video surveillance to place Berg's car in "close proximity" to the homicide. Berg was arrested Thursday after officers questioned him at his home. He was charged with first degree intentional homicide Monday.

Berg told police he did not know Day, and that Day had never been in his vehicle — contradicting the two blood stains and one drop of Day's blood found there.

Authorities still do not know if there is any connection between Berg, 21 and Day, 26. They have also not determined a motive.

Arrest made in town of Blue Mounds homicide; motive unknown "This homicide was a cold, calculated and extremely violent homicide," Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney said.

Day was found by a passerby on Highway JG shortly after 1 p.m. on Jan. 15. The criminal complaint states Day was stabbed 11 times in the neck and shot once in the torso.