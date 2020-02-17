Blood stains link suspect to town of Blue Mounds homicide

Blood with DNA matching Nicholas Day — the man who was found dead along a highway in the town of Blue Mounds Jan. 15 — was found in the car of suspect Riley Berg, according to a criminal complaint released Monday.
Berg's vehicle was searched Thursday after the Dane County Sheriff's Office used video surveillance to place Berg's car in "close proximity" to the homicide. Berg was arrested Thursday after officers questioned him at his home. He was charged with first degree intentional homicide Monday.
Berg told police he did not know Day, and that Day had never been in his vehicle — contradicting the two blood stains and one drop of Day's blood found there.
Authorities still do not know if there is any connection between Berg, 21 and Day, 26. They have also not determined a motive.
"This homicide was a cold, calculated and extremely violent homicide," Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney said.
Day was found by a passerby on Highway JG shortly after 1 p.m. on Jan. 15. The criminal complaint states Day was stabbed 11 times in the neck and shot once in the torso.
Day’s death was initially reported as a hit-and-run, as the Sheriff’s Office noted that he was wearing running clothes and appeared to have been running against traffic, close to the shoulder of the highway. But a report from the Dane County Medical Examiner concluded that Day’s injuries were consistent with “homicidal violence.”
At Berg’s initial appearance Monday, Dane County Court Commissioner Jason Hanson ordered that Berg be held on a $1 million cash bail.
Berg's defense attorney Preston James Smead waived the right to argue for a lower bail amount because they had just received the criminal complaint against Berg about 15 minutes before the appearance.
Prosecutor Andrea Beth Raymond said the high bail was needed to ensure Berg would show up for court because he is facing life in prison.
According to the criminal complaint against Berg:
Snippets of surveillance videos from the day of Day's death show that "the defendant's vehicle would have likely traveled by the homicide location at (Highway JG) in close proximity to (Day's) death."
Between 12:51 p.m. and 12:52 p.m on that day, Berg's silver Chevy Sonic drove in and out of Tyrol Basin ski and snowboard area, which is about a 5 minute drive from where Day's body was found after 1 p.m.
Berg denied being at Tyrol Basin on Jan. 15, but after a detective said a vehicle consistent with Berg's was at the ski area that day, Berg said he "wasn't sure" whether he had been there.
Berg's father told police that Berg has been diagnosed with schizophrenia but does not have symptoms because he takes medication.
His father also told police that Berg hunts "every day" and has access to firearms. Berg would also have a knife on him if he were hunting, the father told police.
Berg's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 25 at 1:30 p.m.
This story will be updated.