Blood on a computer screen played a major role in an unsuccessful armed robbery on the South Side Monday night.
The attempted armed robbery was reported at 9:25 p.m. at 7-Eleven, 2703 W. Beltline Hwy., Madison police said.
The masked suspect, armed with a box cutter, cut a finger of the 42-year-old female clerk when he charged at her, the cut apparently cutting off access to the cash drawer.
"The cash drawer is controlled by a computer touch screen that does not function when wet," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
"The robber ordered the employee to open the drawer and she tried to do so but couldn't, because she was bleeding on the screen."
The frustrated robber grabbed some cigarettes and fled to a getaway car.
The suspect is a black male, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, heavy build, wearing a dark jacket, ski mask and gray sweatpants.