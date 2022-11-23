 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blood on ground, rag found after gunshot reported on Near East Side, Madison police say

Blood was found on the ground and a rag after a gunshot was reported on the Near East Side on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

However, no one has come to a hospital with a gunshot injury, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Multiple people reported hearing a single shot in the 1300 block of Williamson Street around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Fryer said.

A group was gathered in the area shortly before the shot, but split up after it was fired, Fryer said.

Blood droplets were found on the ground and a bloody rag was found in a trash can, Fryer said.

No shell casings or property damage were found or reported, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

