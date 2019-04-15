One block of North Fair Oaks Avenue is closed Monday morning because an SUV crashed into a power pole and brought lines down late Sunday night.
The block between Chicago Avenue and Webb Avenue will be closed until about noon, the Dane County 911 Center said, so crews can repair the broken pole and downed lines.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office said a deputy made a traffic stop on a GMC Envoy in the town of Blooming Grove shortly after midnight, but when the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver took off and crashed into the pole about a third-mile from the traffic stop.
"The driver fled on foot after the crash, but the crash resulted in the utility pole being snapped in half and live wires exposed at the scene of the crash," said Sgt. Pat Shellenberger.
The driver remains at large, and the investigation is continuing.