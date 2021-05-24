 Skip to main content
Blanchardville woman escapes serious injury, faces OWI after rollover crash in Lafayette County, authorities say
A Blanchardville woman escaped serious injury but received an OWI after a multiple-rollover crash in Lafayette County on Sunday, authorities reported.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, Mineral Point Fire and EMS responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash off Highway 23 in the town of Willow Springs, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said in a report.

Kaylee R Litchfield, 26, was driving south on Highway 23 in her 2020 Mitsubishi when she entered the ditch, struck a culvert, and rolled her vehicle several times before it came to rest on its wheels, according to the report.

Litchfield was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries and arrested for first offense operating while intoxicated and cited for failure to maintain control of her vehicle, before eventually being released to a responsible party, the report states.

