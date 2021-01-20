Blanchardville man dies in crash into tree off I-94 near Marshall, State Patrol says

A 44-year-old Blanchardville man died in a crash into a tree off Interstate 94 near Marshall early Wednesday, the State Patrol reported.

At 1:24 a.m., the State Patrol was dispatched to a crash on I-94 westbound at mile marker 251. When troopers arrived, they found a Ford Edge that had left the road, entered the right ditch and struck a tree, the State Patrol said.

The vehicle was occupied by a lone male driver, who was found to be unresponsive. CPR was started immediately, but efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful, the State Patrol said.

The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

