Black man shot by authorities moved to Dane County Jail day after surgery, family says

Quadren L. Wilson, the Black man whose family said was shot multiple times Thursday by a white officer from the state Division of Criminal Investigation on Madison's Far East Side, has been taken to jail less than a day after undergoing surgery for his wounds.

Wilson, 38, was booked into the Dane County Jail shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday for a probation violation, jail records show.

Authorities have released few details about what they said was an officer-involved shooting, including who was shot and by whom. The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.

Family members say Wilson was shot at least five times in the back by an undercover officer with the state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

Wilson is in medical isolation at the jail and is going without post-surgery pain medication, family members said Sunday. The Sheriff's Office has declined to share further details with the family, they said.

The Sheriff's Office declined to comment on the investigation Sunday and said it could not comment on Wilson's medical status at the jail because it is protected by HIPAA regulations.

"They have not led with transparency," said Lorien Carter, Wilson's cousin.

Family initially feared that Wilson would be left paralyzed from the shooting, Carter said, adding that her cousin still has minimal feeling in his feet.

"He ain't doing good," Mane Morris, Wilson's brother, said in an interview.

Wilson's shooting has ties to another officer-involved shooting in Madison. Wilson is related to Tony Robinson, who was fatally shot by a Madison police officer in 2015. Carter, who is Robinson's aunt, said the situations have been similar, with officials sharing few details with the family.

The family and activists blocked off a portion of Williamson Street Sunday night in front of the apartment building where Robinson was shot. For about an hour the few dozen demonstrators held signs calling for police accountability and read poetry as unmarked police vehicles kept a distance further down the street.

"This is a family affair," said Tyrone Henry, who is Robinson's grandfather and Wilson's uncle.

Henry said he hoped the demonstration brings greater transparency to the shooting of Wilson, and seconded other family members' complaints of a lack of dialogue with law enforcement.

"As a family all we want is justice," Henry said. "Let the facts speak for themselves."

The Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 38-year-old man was shot by law enforcement around 8:20 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of American Parkway and Eastpark Boulevard. In a brief update Friday, the Sheriff's Office said the man was wanted on a state Department of Corrections warrant. Wilson has an open disorderly conduct case and several other criminal convictions that he has served sentences for, but it's unclear whether those are related to the warrant.

On Saturday, Wilson's mother, Stacy Morris, told the Wisconsin State Journal her son had detailed the shooting to her during a brief conversation at the hospital. Wilson told her he was at a stoplight when two trucks pinned in his vehicle. Undercover officers then got out of the vehicles and smashed the windows of Wilson's vehicle and told him to put his hands in the air before opening fire. A silver sedan was wedged between two SUVs at the scene of Thursday's shooting.

The Department of Justice did not respond to a request for comment Saturday.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.