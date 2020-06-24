Black man beaten and robbed by small group of protesters, Madison police say

"There does not exist a planet where I would intentionally do something like that," he said.

Mike then got out of his car with his fists raised toward protesters. He acknowledged that was a "super duper bad idea."

"Should I have been there? No," Mike said. "Should I have gotten out of my car? Absolutely not."

Some individuals smashed the windows of his car, while a handful of others went after him and started beating him "into the ground."

Protesters yelled at those beating him up to stop, saying, "That's enough." They called for a medic to come and help, but Mike got up and drove away in his car.

Mike said he has cuts on his hands, arms and upper lip. He also took "quite a few" blows to his head. He said there is swelling on several spots of his head and his jaw.

In the scuffle, someone stole his wallet and phone, Mike and Madison police said.

Madison police are asking for anyone with information on the incident to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

Mike said even after the incident, he has no ill will toward the movement because "Black lives do matter."

"I'm by no means against Black Lives Matter," he said. "I definitely am against being beaten and robbed and having my car destroyed."

