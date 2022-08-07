Black Earth man found dead following single-vehicle crash

A Black Earth man was found dead in his vehicle after it struck a rock wall in Iowa County Saturday night.

Tyler J. Russel, of Black Earth was found dead in his vehicle after he failed to stop at the intersection of highway 130 and 133 in Iowa County, while traveling south on highway 130. Russel's vehicle collided with a rock wall at the intersection at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Iowa County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Austin Durst said in a statement.

The crash caused severe damage to Russel's vehicle, where he was found dead by emergency services. No other occupants were located and the crash is currently under investigation by the Iowa County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa County Coroner's Office, Durst said.