Black activist arrested, taken to ground by police after disturbance in Madison restaurant

Johnson then goes back to the patio and speaks to more customers.

Madison police officers made contact with Johnson while he was walking away from Coopers Tavern, police reported. In a video without sound provided by police, Johnson is seen talking with officers, then walking away. Johnson tries to back away from officers, and then the struggle starts.

For just under a minute, a group of officers hold Johnson on the ground on his stomach, while Johnson is seen holding his head up off of the ground, according to a video circulating on social media. Johnson is heard calling the officers "racist" and saying “They’re hurting me,” “I can’t breathe,” and asking officers “What am I under arrest for?” Three officers hold him down at first, then another officer joins.

After Johnson escapes the squad car and officers tackle him, video shows officers picking him up and putting him back into the police squad car while he yells.