Black activist arrested, taken to ground by police after disturbance in Madison restaurant

A 28-year-old Black activist was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct Tuesday afternoon after causing a disturbance with a bull horn speaker and a baseball bat inside of The Coopers Tavern restaurant Downtown, according to Madison police and video of the incident.
Videos of the arrest — some circulating on social media and others provided by the Madison Police Department — show as many as five officers taking Devonere Johnson to the ground on the sidewalk of the Capitol Square and carrying him to a police squad car after Johnson initially resisted arrest. Police said the incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. at 20 W. Mifflin St.
After police put Johnson inside of the back seat of the squad car, Johnson can be seen in the videos escaping out of the other door of the vehicle. Two police officers tackled Johnson as he tried to run away, video shows.
Johnson sustained abrasions to his arms and a leg, police reported. Johnson was charged with disorderly conduct while armed, resisting arrest and attempted escape. Two officers sustained minor injuries while making the arrest, police said.
Before his arrest, Johnson was walking around the patio of Coopers Tavern while customers ate, speaking into a megaphone speaker and carrying a baseball bat over his shoulder, according to video provided by Madison Police. Johnson then follows a white customer inside of the restaurant, calling him a racist with the megaphone speaker and using profanities, the video shows.
Johnson then goes back to the patio and speaks to more customers.
Madison police officers made contact with Johnson while he was walking away from Coopers Tavern, police reported. In a video without sound provided by police, Johnson is seen talking with officers, then walking away. Johnson tries to back away from officers, and then the struggle starts.
For just under a minute, a group of officers hold Johnson on the ground on his stomach, while Johnson is seen holding his head up off of the ground, according to a video circulating on social media. Johnson is heard calling the officers "racist" and saying “They’re hurting me,” “I can’t breathe,” and asking officers “What am I under arrest for?” Three officers hold him down at first, then another officer joins.
After Johnson escapes the squad car and officers tackle him, video shows officers picking him up and putting him back into the police squad car while he yells.
Johnson — who identifies himself in the video as Yeshua Musa while inside of the restaurant — is one of the activists who has been out in the streets in recent weeks protesting police brutality and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Johnson has identified himself as Musa at recent protests, and Facebook commenters also identified him as Musa.
Johnson has three prior convictions on his record: a felony theft from 2016, misdemeanor charges for theft and being a passenger in a stolen vehicle in 2015, and operating without a valid license in 2018.
Protesters planned to organize a demonstration against Johnson’s arrest Tuesday evening.
Johnson is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.
