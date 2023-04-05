A Madison man accused of stringing cable across the entrance to a Southwest Side bike path bridge, which caused at least one person to be yanked from a bike after striking the cable in the dark, told police he did it because he didn't feel safe on the bridge and didn't want anyone to get hurt, court documents state.

Curtis L. Tessmer, 34, also said he watched news coverage about a man who was injured when he was caught by the neck by the cable "a bunch of times," according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Dane County Circuit Court. Police on Tuesday announced Tessmer's arrest.

According to the complaint, Tessmer first denied knowing anything about the cords strung across the Badger State Trail near Allied Drive, other than what his wife had told him about the incidents.

A cord had snared at least one cyclist in August when it was tied across the entrance to a bridge that passes over the Cannonball Path on Aug. 26, Aug. 29, Aug. 30 and Aug. 31.

Tessmer was charged Wednesday with four counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, one for each time the cord was strung across the bridge on the bike trail. In court, he was ordered jailed on $1,000 bail. He was also banned from any Madison-area bike paths.

According to the complaint:

In an interview with police at his Carling Drive apartment on Monday, Tessmer commented that he could see the bridge from his apartment.

Told that his DNA had been found on the cords that were rigged across the bike path, Tessmer dropped his head and appeared to begin crying.

"I don't know what to say," he told Detective Lindsay Ludden. Asked why he would do it, Tessmer said he didn't want anyone to get hurt. Asked then how hanging the wires would keep people from getting hurt, Tessmer said he did not feel safe on the bridge. But he said he did not report any suspected safety problems with the bridge.

Tessmer told police he did see news reports that someone had gotten caught by the neck by the wire and was injured and thought about calling in to admit he strung the wire there but didn't because he was scared and thought he would get into trouble.

Tessmer later told Ludden that he put the cords up at night because he didn't want anyone to see him doing it.

Police had swabbed the knotted ends of one of the recovered wires and in October received a report from the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory that a DNA link to Tessmer was found.

The following month, police collected additional cords from the man who had been injured by one of them and had also found others, which police also sent to the Crime Lab.

Tessmer has a currently pending retail theft case and has prior convictions for burglary and battery to law enforcement, among others.