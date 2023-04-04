Madison police say they've arrested a man for allegedly hanging wire across a bike path and injuring at least one cyclist last August.

Police arrested Curtis L. Tessmer, 34, for repeatedly booby-trapping the Southwest Side bike path, said Stephanie Fryer, a police spokesperson.

DNA evidence connected Tessmer to the incident, which he also confessed to, Fryer said. She did not respond to a request Tuesday for further information on how his DNA was linked to the case.

At least three times a cord was strung across the Badger State Trail on a bridge just south of the intersection with the Southwest Commuter Path.

While riding a bike to work at 5 a.m., a Verona man was clotheslined in the neck by an HDMI cable that had been fastened across the path.

"The Madison Police Department thanks members of the community who contacted Crime Stoppers with tips in this case and the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory for their assistance with the case," Fryer said.

Tessmer has past convictions in Wisconsin for battery to a public safety worker, resisting or obstructing police, and burglary, and was charged late last year with resisting or obstructing police and retail theft.

Remembering the 1996 fire that destroyed Madison's Hotel Washington Hotel Washington before the fire Club de Wash before the fire Hotel Washington fire Hotel Washington fire Hotel Washington fire Hotel Washington fire Hotel Washington in ruins People watch Hotel Washington blaze Hotel Washington fire Hotel Washington fire Fighting the fire Extinguishing hot spot Friends embrace Freezing water Hotel Washington fire Barber's Closet fire damage Hotel Washington flowers Gutted hotel with flag Hotel Washington vigil Hotel Washington service Fire investigators Salvaging what they can Washington Hotel steps State Journal front page Feb. 19, 1996 State Journal coverage Feb. 19, 1996 State Journal coverage Feb. 19, 1996 Trumpf Hotel, 1906 Hotel Washington in 1935