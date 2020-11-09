 Skip to main content
Bicyclist taken to hospital after crash with car in town of Cottage Grove, authorities say
Bicyclist taken to hospital after crash with car in town of Cottage Grove, authorities say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

A bicyclist was taken to a local hospital after a crash with a car in the town of Cottage Grove around mid-day Saturday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s office reported.

The crash happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. at 4558 Ridge Road, Lt. Alecia Rauch said in a statement.

Trevor J. Scharnke, of Marshall, was driving south on Ridge Road when he turned into a private driveway and into the path of a northbound bicyclist, Christopher T. Endres, who was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Rauch said.

Scharnke was cited for failure to yield while making a left turn, Rauch said.

