Bicyclist taken to hospital after crash with car in town of Cottage Grove, authorities say

A bicyclist was taken to a local hospital after a crash with a car in the town of Cottage Grove around mid-day Saturday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s office reported.

The crash happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. at 4558 Ridge Road, Lt. Alecia Rauch said in a statement.

Trevor J. Scharnke, of Marshall, was driving south on Ridge Road when he turned into a private driveway and into the path of a northbound bicyclist, Christopher T. Endres, who was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Rauch said.

Scharnke was cited for failure to yield while making a left turn, Rauch said.

