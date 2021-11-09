 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bicyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run, damaged dark sedan sought, Madison police say
alert

Bicyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run, damaged dark sedan sought, Madison police say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

A bicyclist was seriously injured in hit-and-run Monday night and a damaged dark sedan is being sought, Madison police reported.

The hit-and-run crash happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the area of Fish Hatchery Rd and South Park Street, Lt. Michael Richardson said in a statement.

Tips for protecting personal and financial information when shopping online.

The 21-year-old bicyclist was taken to an area hospital, Richardson said.

The dark sedan being sought is possibly a Dodge Charger or similar model, and should have significant front-end damage, Richardson said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics