Bicyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run, damaged dark sedan sought, Madison police say

A bicyclist was seriously injured in hit-and-run Monday night and a damaged dark sedan is being sought, Madison police reported.
The hit-and-run crash happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the area of Fish Hatchery Rd and South Park Street, Lt. Michael Richardson said in a statement.
The 21-year-old bicyclist was taken to an area hospital, Richardson said.
The dark sedan being sought is possibly a Dodge Charger or similar model, and should have significant front-end damage, Richardson said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.
