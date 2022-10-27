 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Bicyclist seriously injured in crash with vehicle Downtown, Madison police say

Police siren lights light bar squad car generic file photo cops web only
iStock

A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a vehicle Downtown on Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

The crash happened about 6:55 a.m. at John Nolen Drive and North Shore Drive, causing severe traffic delays in the area, Lt. Paul Bauman said in a statement.

Apartments typically have limited options for security. Consider using these tips to protect your apartment home.

The 71-year-old male bicyclist was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Bauman said.

The vehicle driver, who was not injured, is cooperating with the investigation, Bauman said.

No identities were released.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

People are also reading…

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Clorox recalls cleaning products that may contain bacteria

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics