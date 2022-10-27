Bicyclist seriously injured in crash with vehicle Downtown, Madison police say

A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a vehicle Downtown on Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

The crash happened about 6:55 a.m. at John Nolen Drive and North Shore Drive, causing severe traffic delays in the area, Lt. Paul Bauman said in a statement.

The 71-year-old male bicyclist was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Bauman said.

The vehicle driver, who was not injured, is cooperating with the investigation, Bauman said.

No identities were released.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.