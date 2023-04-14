A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash with an SUV in the village of Windsor on Thursday night, authorities reported.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday at Highway V and Martha Lane in Windsor, Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

An SUV driven by a 35-year-old woman was westbound on Highway V when it struck a westbound bicycle driven by a 51-year-old person, Schaffer said.

The bicyclist was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries, while the SUV driver and her passenger were not injured, Schaffer said.

