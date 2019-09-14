A bicyclist was killed when she was struck by vehicle in Monona early Saturday morning, police reported.
The crash happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday on the West Broadway bridge over the Yahara River, Monona police said in a statement.
Witnesses told police that the bicyclist — a woman in her late 50s — was riding erratically in and out of traffic as she rode eastbound on West Broadway.
Life-saving measures on the woman were not successful, police said.
The operator of the vehicle, a 17-year-old Monona resident, was taken into custody and later released, police said.
No names or further details were released, the case remains under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call Monona police at 608-222-0463