The bicyclist killed in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon in the town of Verona has been identified as Valerie Flogel, 56, Madison.
The crash happened at about 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Military Ridge Trail and Highway PD, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Flogel was pronounced dead at the scene.
A forensic autopsy performed Monday by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed she died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Flogel was bicycling south on the trail when she failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting an SUV that was going west on Highway PD.
Flogel was wearing a helmet, police said.
The SUV driver was not injured.