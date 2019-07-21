A bicyclist was killed Sunday in a crash with a vehicle in the town of Verona, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
The crash occurred about 3:40 p.m. on Highway PD near Timber Lane.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the bicyclist, a 56-year-old woman, was going south on Military Ridge State Trail and failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway PD. The bicyclist struck a Ford Escape traveling west on Highway PD.
The bicyclist, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene. Authorities had not released the bicyclist's name.
The driver of the Ford Escape, a 34-year-old woman, was not injured.