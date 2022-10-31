Bicyclist injured, driver ticketed after Green County crash, authorities say

A bicyclist was injured and a driver was ticketed after a crash in Green County on Sunday afternoon, authorities reported.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, the Green County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe Rural Fire Department and Green County EMS were sent to the intersection of Mings Road and Haddinger Road in the town of Clarno for vehicle-bicycle crash, Sgt. Zack Degner said in a statement.

Investigators determined that a vehicle driven by Jayde M. Kapple, 16, of Monroe, was southbound on Haddinger Road when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and struck a bicyclist turning north onto Haddinger Road, Degner said.

The bicyclist, Marley J Lindsey, 60, of Monroe, suffered unspecified injuries, while Kapple and her three passengers were wearing their seatbelts and reported no injuries, Degner said.

Kapple was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and violation of GDLrestrictions, Degner said.