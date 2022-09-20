 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bicyclist injured crashing into side of vehicle Downtown, Madison police say

A bicyclist was injured crashing into the side of a vehicle Downtown on Monday afternoon, Madison police reported.

At about 1:20 p.m. Monday, police were sent to the intersection of West Johnson Street and North Charter Street on reports of a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle, policer spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

The investigation determined that the bicyclist drove into the side of the vehicle, which had a green light, Lisko said.

The bicyclist was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where she was treated and released, Lisko said.

No enforcement action was noted, no names were released, and the investigation is continuing, Lisko said.

