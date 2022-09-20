Bicyclist injured crashing into side of vehicle Downtown, Madison police say

A bicyclist was injured crashing into the side of a vehicle Downtown on Monday afternoon, Madison police reported.
At about 1:20 p.m. Monday, police were sent to the intersection of West Johnson Street and North Charter Street on reports of a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle, policer spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.
The investigation determined that the bicyclist drove into the side of the vehicle, which had a green light, Lisko said.
The bicyclist was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where she was treated and released, Lisko said.
No enforcement action was noted, no names were released, and the investigation is continuing, Lisko said.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
Madison and Middleton police are seeking to identify and arrest a man who has stolen more than $2,300 in merchandise in recent weeks from Walgreens stores across the West Side of Madison and Middleton.