A bicyclist on East Washington Avenue was hit by a vehicle Sunday night, with the driver not stopping at the crash scene.
The crash happened at about 10:45 p.m. at the intersection with Lien Road, Madison police said.
The 21-year-old female bicyclist was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
"The driver and vehicle have not been located," said Lt. Reginald Patterson.
No description of the vehicle was given.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Madison Police or Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.