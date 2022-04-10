Bicyclist gets 25 years in prison in deadly road rage shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A bicyclist convicted of killing an immigration lawyer who confronted him after a road rage incident in downtown Milwaukee has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The Journal Sentinel reported that moments before the shooting, Edgecomb had punched Cleereman in the face as Cleereman and his wife were stopped at a light in the car she was driving. Edgecomb testified the car had struck him on his bike along Brady Street a few blocks back, and that Cleereman yelled at him using a racial slur.