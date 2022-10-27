Bicyclist dies after collision with vehicle Downtown, Madison police say

A bicyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle Downtown on Thursday morning, Madison police said.
The crash happened at about 6:55 a.m. at John Nolen and North Shore drives. The 71-year-old male bicyclist was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, and police said Thursday afternoon that he had died.
Authorities had not released the man's name.
The crash caused severe traffic delays in the area.
The vehicle's driver, who was not injured, was cooperating with the investigation, police said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or
P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.
