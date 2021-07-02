Bicyclist dies after being struck by car in crash that closed outbound East Washington, Madison police say

A bicyclist died after being struck by a car in a crash Friday morning that closed outbound East Washington Avenue at Pawling Street, Madison police reported.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. and outbound East Washington remained closed until about 9:45 a.m., authorities said.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Friday, police responded to the crash at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Pawling Street, officer Julie Laundrie said in a report. (Police originally reported the crash at East Washington and Johnson Street.)

The crash happened when a 57-year-old man drove his bike into East Washington at Pawling and was struck by a 28-year-old woman who was driving her vehicle in outbound East Washington, Laundrie said.

The man taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Laundrie said.

There was no indication of impairment of the driver, no arrest has been made, and the investigation is continuing, Laundrie said.

Police said the traffic fatality was the fourth in the East Washington corridor this year and the second in the past week.