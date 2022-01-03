Bicycle thieves arrested, tried to sell $7,000 bike back to owner, police say

Two Madison men were arrested after trying to sell a stolen $7,000 bike back to its owner on Sunday, Madison police said.
Multiple stolen bikes were recovered from Briggham J. Huff and Robert E. Kulby after one bike's owner arranged to buy it back after seeing the bike listed on Facebook Marketplace, said Stephanie Fryer, a police spokesperson.
The owner estimated the bike to cost $7,000.
On Sunday around 12:30 p.m., the bike's owner met the two men at a business on East Washington Avenue while police waited nearby, Fryer said. The owner alerted police once he saw his bike in the back of the men's' U-Haul, and officers later pulled the thieves over. Huff and Kulby were uncooperative with police and gave false information, Fryer said.
Huff and Kulby were taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of receiving stolen property and obstructing an officer, Fryer said. Police later found two additional stolen bikes in a hotel room the men were staying in on Hayes Road.