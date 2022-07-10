 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bicycle stolen at gunpoint on East Side, police say

A man was stopped at gunpoint and robbed by a masked person, while riding on the bicycle trail near Olbrich Park Saturday evening, Madison police said. 

The man was riding his bicycle near the area of Sargent Street and Dennett Drive about 10:22 p.m. Saturday when the masked person stepped in front of him, pointed a gun at him and demanded the bicycle, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement. 

The suspect took off with the bicycle. The rider was not injured. Police set up a perimeter but were unable to find the suspect, Gibson said. 

 

