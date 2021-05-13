Beltline shooting that injured teen brings reckless endangerment, illegal gun possession charges

The victims of a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting last week on the Beltline told police the incident began as an apparent road rage before the driver of another car fired shots that struck one of the teens, according to court documents filed Thursday.
A criminal complaint charged JB Richmond Jr., 26, of Middleton, with two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and one count of firearm possession by a felon for the incident that happened in the eastbound lanes of the Beltline during the afternoon of May 6.
The shooting left one of the teens with a gunshot wound caused by a bullet that passed completely through his leg, the complaint states, that has left him in pain as he recovers at home from the shooting.
"He tried to kill my son and his friend, for no reason," the teen's mother, her voice raised and shaking, told Court Commissioner Karie Cattanach during a video court appearance for Richmond on Thursday.
The incident caused police to shut down the eastbound side of the Beltline for about 90 minutes as they investigated.
Cattanach set bail for Richmond at $75,000, citing the seriousness of the charges and use of a gun he wasn't allowed to have. Assistant District Attorney Rachel Kibbe had asked for $200,000 bail.
Richmond, who was previously convicted of second-degree reckless endangerment, was charged as a repeat offender. In that 2015 incident, Richmond was the driver of a vehicle from which a passenger fired shots at another car. He was sentenced to probation in 2016.
The new reckless endangerment charges each carry up to 18½ years of combined prison and extended supervision and the firearm charge carries up to 14 years.
At the time of the shooting, Richmond was also free on a signature bond following a misdemeanor domestic abuse incident that was charged in August.
According to the complaint:
The 17-year-old driver of the car said he and his passenger, also 17, were on their way to the driver's brother's house in Sun Prairie when a tan Mitsubishi SUV pulled up quickly behind him. He said he tried to get out of the SUV's way but its driver started "acting squirrely."
He said the SUV's driver drove aggressively, speeding up and hitting the brakes. As the two vehicles passed the Gammon Road exit, the SUV suddenly sped up and drove along the passenger side of the driver's vehicle. The teen driver told police he and his passenger looked at one another wondering "what the (expletive) is this guy's problem" when the SUV suddenly slowed.
Then he saw the driver pull out a gun and he heard two gunshots. The SUV sped off, and when the passenger tried to call 911 he found his phone had been struck by a bullet. The driver called 911.
Police searching the area with a dog found two .40-caliber bullet casings. The teen who was struck by a bullet said he thought from playing video games that the gun he saw the SUV driver fire looked like a .40 caliber handgun. He said he heard about seven shots.
Police tracked the SUV from the Mineral Point Road area using traffic cameras and made contact with a resident in the 2600 block of McDivitt Road who said she had a Ring doorbell video of the SUV as it parked there. The license plate was visible in the video and was found to be registered to Richmond.
A woman was seen getting out of the passenger side of the SUV and a man got out of the driver's side.
The day after the shooting, while still at UW Hospital, the teen who was shot was shown a photo lineup consisting of photos in individual folders, with Richmond's photo in one of the folders. When he got to Richmond's photo, he began to cry and said, "Yes, that's exactly who shot me."