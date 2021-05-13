Beltline shooting that injured teen brings reckless endangerment, illegal gun possession charges

The new reckless endangerment charges each carry up to 18½ years of combined prison and extended supervision and the firearm charge carries up to 14 years.

At the time of the shooting, Richmond was also free on a signature bond following a misdemeanor domestic abuse incident that was charged in August.

According to the complaint:

The 17-year-old driver of the car said he and his passenger, also 17, were on their way to the driver's brother's house in Sun Prairie when a tan Mitsubishi SUV pulled up quickly behind him. He said he tried to get out of the SUV's way but its driver started "acting squirrely."

He said the SUV's driver drove aggressively, speeding up and hitting the brakes. As the two vehicles passed the Gammon Road exit, the SUV suddenly sped up and drove along the passenger side of the driver's vehicle. The teen driver told police he and his passenger looked at one another wondering "what the (expletive) is this guy's problem" when the SUV suddenly slowed.

Then he saw the driver pull out a gun and he heard two gunshots. The SUV sped off, and when the passenger tried to call 911 he found his phone had been struck by a bullet. The driver called 911.