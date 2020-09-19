 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beltline reopens after protest near Monona Drive, police say
0 comments
alert top story

Beltline reopens after protest near Monona Drive, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Monona police squad car
Monona Police Department

The Beltline has reopened after protesters shut down a portion the highway near Monona Drive on Saturday evening, police said.

Traffic had been rerouted for about 40 minutes, and the Beltline reopened by 8:20 p.m., authorities said.

Additional information was not available from the Monona Police Department Saturday night.

 

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics