Beltline reopens after protest near Monona Drive, police say

The Beltline has reopened after protesters shut down a portion the highway near Monona Drive on Saturday evening, police said.
Traffic had been rerouted for about 40 minutes, and the Beltline reopened by 8:20 p.m., authorities said.
Additional information was not available from the Monona Police Department Saturday night.
Sandy Cullen
