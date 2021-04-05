 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beloit woman dies in rollover crash into tree in Rock County, authorities say
alert

Beloit woman dies in rollover crash into tree in Rock County, authorities say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police squad car lights RWB, generic file photo

A Beloit woman died in a single-vehicle rollover crash into a tree near Beloit on Sunday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 2:40 p.m. Sunday, Rock County deputies were dispatched to the crash on Highway 81 near Highway H, Sgt. Andrew Reed said in a report.

Investigators determined that a car with a 34-year-old woman driver and no passengers was heading west on Highway 81 when it rounded a long curve, began to yaw due to speed and entered the opposite lane of traffic, then the eastbound ditch, began to roll, and struck a tree, Reed said.

The woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was declared dead at the scene, Reed said.

Large fight preceding alleged shooting tops recent notable crime news in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics