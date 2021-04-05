Beloit woman dies in rollover crash into tree in Rock County, authorities say

A Beloit woman died in a single-vehicle rollover crash into a tree near Beloit on Sunday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 2:40 p.m. Sunday, Rock County deputies were dispatched to the crash on Highway 81 near Highway H, Sgt. Andrew Reed said in a report.

Investigators determined that a car with a 34-year-old woman driver and no passengers was heading west on Highway 81 when it rounded a long curve, began to yaw due to speed and entered the opposite lane of traffic, then the eastbound ditch, began to roll, and struck a tree, Reed said.

The woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was declared dead at the scene, Reed said.

Large fight preceding alleged shooting tops recent notable crime news in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.