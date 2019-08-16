A Beloit woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 21 months in federal prison and a year of supervised release for aiding and abetting the preparation and filing of a false income tax return, authorities reported.
On Aug. 1, 2018, a grand jury issued a 29-count indictment against Kimberly Harrison, 47, alleging that she prepared false and fraudulent income tax returns for various taxpayers for tax years 2013 through 2016, Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, said in a news release.
When she pleaded guilty at a hearing on May 24, Harrison admitted that the government could prove that she filed tax returns from her home in Beloit using various IP addresses that came back to her, even though she failed to sign the tax returns as the paid return preparer, and instead made it look as if the taxpayers themselves were signing and filing their own tax returns, the release states.
Judge James Peterson at Bauer’s sentencing found that she had prepared and filed 374 false tax returns for tax years 2013 through 2016, causing a tax loss of $583,298. In addition, he found that she earned about $9,350 a year in fees that she charged her clients but did not report on her own tax returns, or to other governmental authorities who were providing her with public benefits.
“People need to know that our tax laws will be enforced and if you cheat on your taxes, it is going to be taken seriously,” Peterson said, telling Bauer that “claiming poverty is no excuse” because her crime was “done for pocket money, which is greed” and arrogance, not ignorance, according to the release.
1 dead, 3 injured in drunken driving hit-and-run on Near East Side, police say
Couple walking dog escapes injury as flurry of shots fired car to car on North Side, police say
Bullet hits woman sleeping in North Side apartment, lodges in her bed, police say
Sleeping people shaken when bullet whizzes into North Side apartment, lodges in wall, police say
Former Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus acquitted of sex assault charges
Wrong-way driver who crashed into Howard Moore family car was 2.5 times over alcohol limit, paper reports
Police: Drunken driver crashes into house outside Columbus, trapping woman in bedroom
Offered ice cream, man asks Culvers worker for Bloody Mary before arrest for 7th OWI, Madison police say
Madison man loses $3,000 to swindlers, despite clerk’s warning, police say
Drew Luber gets 6 years in prison for role in Dalton Ziegler's beating death
Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for fatal beating last year
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.