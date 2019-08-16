Scales of Justice
A Beloit woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 21 months in federal prison and a year of supervised release for aiding and abetting the preparation and filing of a false income tax return, authorities reported.

On Aug. 1, 2018, a grand jury issued a 29-count indictment against Kimberly Harrison, 47, alleging that she prepared false and fraudulent income tax returns for various taxpayers for tax years 2013 through 2016, Scott C. Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, said in a news release.

When she pleaded guilty at a hearing on May 24, Harrison admitted that the government could prove that she filed tax returns from her home in Beloit using various IP addresses that came back to her, even though she failed to sign the tax returns as the paid return preparer, and instead made it look as if the taxpayers themselves were signing and filing their own tax returns, the release states.

Judge James Peterson at Bauer’s sentencing found that she had prepared and filed 374 false tax returns for tax years 2013 through 2016, causing a tax loss of $583,298. In addition, he found that she earned about $9,350 a year in fees that she charged her clients but did not report on her own tax returns, or to other governmental authorities who were providing her with public benefits.

“People need to know that our tax laws will be enforced and if you cheat on your taxes, it is going to be taken seriously,” Peterson said, telling Bauer that “claiming poverty is no excuse” because her crime was “done for pocket money, which is greed” and arrogance, not ignorance, according to the release.

